RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,295 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,678,262. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.