KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 29,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

