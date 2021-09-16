First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,875,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.