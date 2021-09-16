BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

