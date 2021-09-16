Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.