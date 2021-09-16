Global Endowment Management LP Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,740 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 186,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000.

MLPX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

