Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,699. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

