Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $67,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 2,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

