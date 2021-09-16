Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

