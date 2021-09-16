Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $49.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

