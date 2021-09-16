Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €43.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.70 ($51.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of DUE traded down €0.54 ($0.64) on Monday, reaching €42.14 ($49.58). The stock had a trading volume of 101,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.92 and a 200 day moving average of €36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 144.32.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

