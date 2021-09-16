Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $163.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

