Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 11,306.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.26.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. Research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

