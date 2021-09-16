Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

