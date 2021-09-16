Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 408.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692,945 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $162,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 219.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 389,898 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 441.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

