AGF Investments Inc. Has $87.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,288,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,232 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $87,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,619,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 136,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 71,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

