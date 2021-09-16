Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $397.54. 51,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

