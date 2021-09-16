Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,183 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

