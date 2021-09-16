Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 23.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.33. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

