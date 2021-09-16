Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $359.77 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $210.18 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

