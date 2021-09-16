National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $314.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.