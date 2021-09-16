Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 38,531 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,531 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 598,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

