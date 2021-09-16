Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NOTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
