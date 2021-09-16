Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.