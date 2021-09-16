First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,708. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

