Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $16.96

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $18.25. Laureate Education shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 10,187 shares traded.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 104,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

