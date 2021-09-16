Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

The company has a market cap of $647.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.