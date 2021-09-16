Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05. 227,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 114,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$80.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

