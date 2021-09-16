ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.01

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 21159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

