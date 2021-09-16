Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.16

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 6195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

