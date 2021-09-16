Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Increases By 291.1%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 291.1% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,178. Forum Merger IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $586,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $960,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth $1,461,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

