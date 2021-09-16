DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $2.37 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00004973 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $87.22 million and $8.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00121792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00177102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.79 or 0.07441869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,495.66 or 0.99767954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00872550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.