Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) PT at C$12.00

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.70.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.