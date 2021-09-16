Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned a $64.00 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 334,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The company has a market capitalization of $244.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

