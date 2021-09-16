Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $135.50

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

