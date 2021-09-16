Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.