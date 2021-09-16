iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $105,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

