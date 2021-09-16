The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,300. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $135.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

