BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

