BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

BSV opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

