RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.0% over the last three years.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,292. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

