World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.07 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

