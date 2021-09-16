World Asset Management Inc Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

