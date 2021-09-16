Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 43 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 139,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average is $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

