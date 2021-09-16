Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,612 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $84,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.13. 4,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

