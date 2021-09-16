McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 422,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $94,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.