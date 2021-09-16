Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $53.44 Average PT from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Veracyte stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,652. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

