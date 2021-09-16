40,000 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

