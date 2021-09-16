Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,711,373 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,145,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.40% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

DVN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 109,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

