SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$3.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.59. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.