AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). AutoWeb reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb stock remained flat at $$2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,795. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

